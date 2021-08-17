Video
Walton Women's Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday

Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday

A two-week-long Women's Hockey training programme and competition, sponsored by Walton Group and assisted by the Bangladesh Directorate of Sports, is beginning on Thursday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
The training programme with the selected woman hockey players including the ones from the national team will begin on Thursday. The training will continue till the 25th of August. A total of 40 players will be picked from them and will be divided into two groups. One will be named after the late Mahmudur Rahman Momin and the other one will be named after late Shasul Bari.
Those groups will be facing each other in five matches starting from the 26th of August until the 1st of September. These matches will be played at 4:00 pm.
In the meantime, a lot of woman players started arriving in Dhaka to participate in the training programme and the competition. The organisers confirmed that they were screening all for the Coronavirus.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the conference of the Federation on Monday. Sponsor Walton's Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn, Representative of Federation's President Bangladesh Air Force Group Capt M Rafiqur Rahman BUP, psc, and other officials of federation and patrons were present there.









