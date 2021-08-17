Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh

Video
Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) athlete Sumaiya Dewan left the capital for Kenya Sunday to participate in the Junior World Athletics Championship.
The Junior World Athletics will be held in Nairobi during August 17-22.
Sumaiya is the only athlete from Bangladesh to compete in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint of the girls' under-18 group.
Former national athlete Fouzia Huda Jui accompanied her as manager and coach.
Bangladesh athlete Jahir Rayhan reached the semifinal of the men's 400-metre run in the Youth Athletics Championship in Nairobi in 2018.     -UNB


