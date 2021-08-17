

Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh

The Junior World Athletics will be held in Nairobi during August 17-22.

Sumaiya is the only athlete from Bangladesh to compete in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint of the girls' under-18 group.

Former national athlete Fouzia Huda Jui accompanied her as manager and coach.

Bangladesh athlete Jahir Rayhan reached the semifinal of the men's 400-metre run in the Youth Athletics Championship in Nairobi in 2018. -UNB







