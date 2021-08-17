Sk Jamal escapes Police’s grip 2-1



A moment of the match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (yellow) and Bangladesh Police Football Club (blue) in BPL on Monday at BNS. photo: BFF

The football team of Bangladesh Police were in a good mode after taking a 19-minute lead in the match. A 29-year old Kyrgyzstan midfielder Murolimzhon Akhmedov scored the goal for them. However an own goal wiped the smile on their face in the 23rd minute.

Gambian striker Suleiman Sillah scored the match winning goal for the Dhanmondi club in the 38th minute of the match.

Winning the match, Sheikh Jamal DC had 45 points in its collection. Police boys, on the other hand, kept the eights place with previously collected 22 points.

In the other match on the day, Uttar Baridhara had a 1-0 win against Arambagh Krira Sangha profiting from a 36-minute goal of Rashedul Shuvo at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.

Collecting full three points from the 21st match, Baridhara boys moved to the ninth place with 22 points. Arambagh Krira Sangha was languishing at the bottom of the 13-team point table of BPL with only five points. Likely, Arambagh is going to be one of the teams to be relegated to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) this time.







