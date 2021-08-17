Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a big match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
Abahani Limited currently stands at third position in the points table and they have 40 points from 21 matches. The match also bear a big significance for the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit on way to their runners-up fight while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, who already out from the runner-up race, have collected 30 points from 20 outings.
     Earlier, in the first leg, the two teams split point when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at the same venue.
In the day's second match, Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society which will be held be held at the Army Stadium at 4 pm.
The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stand at fifth position in the table with 40 points from 21 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society ranked at ninth position with 19 points from 20 outings.
     Earlier, in the first leg, Chittagong Abahani blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held at BNS. In the day's third match of Tuesday's fixture, Bangladesh Muktijoddha
Sangsad Krira Chakra face struggling Brothers Union Club scheduled to be held at BNS at 6 pm.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win Toronto Masters
Barcelona finances dramatic but future bright, say Laporta
Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday
Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh
Sk Jamal escapes Police’s grip 2-1
West Indies clinch breath-taking one-wicket win over Pakistan
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft