Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a big match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

Abahani Limited currently stands at third position in the points table and they have 40 points from 21 matches. The match also bear a big significance for the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit on way to their runners-up fight while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, who already out from the runner-up race, have collected 30 points from 20 outings.

Earlier, in the first leg, the two teams split point when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw held at the same venue.

In the day's second match, Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society which will be held be held at the Army Stadium at 4 pm.

The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stand at fifth position in the table with 40 points from 21 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society ranked at ninth position with 19 points from 20 outings.

Earlier, in the first leg, Chittagong Abahani blanked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals held at BNS. In the day's third match of Tuesday's fixture, Bangladesh Muktijoddha

Sangsad Krira Chakra face struggling Brothers Union Club scheduled to be held at BNS at 6 pm. -BSS







