BFF-AFC ‘C’ diploma course begins

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) AFC female 'C' diploma course, the second ever of its kind in Bangladesh, has begun today, said a BFF press release today.

The participants have already achieved the grassroots coaching award and feel inspired to continue their education as aspiring coaches. This diploma course will have a total of eight zoom sessions in participation with twenty female candidates.

What is additionally exciting is that the course will be delivered by three female coach education tutors - Jaya Chakma, Mirona and Sabina Khatun. Again, this is leading the way in Asia in terms of producing coaches and in the development of female teachers to teach on courses and for the support and development of up-and-coming coaches. -BSS

