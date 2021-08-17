Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF-AFC ‘C’ diploma course begins

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) AFC female 'C' diploma course, the second ever of its kind in Bangladesh, has begun today, said a BFF press release today.
The participants have already achieved the grassroots coaching award and feel inspired to continue their education as aspiring coaches. This diploma course will have a total of eight zoom sessions in participation with twenty female candidates.
 What is additionally exciting is that the course will be delivered by three female coach education tutors - Jaya Chakma,  Mirona and Sabina Khatun. Again, this is leading the way in Asia in terms of producing coaches and in the development of female teachers to teach on courses and for the support and development of up-and-coming coaches.     -BSS
.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev dominates Opelka to win Toronto Masters
Barcelona finances dramatic but future bright, say Laporta
Walton Women’s Hockey training and competition rolls Thursday
Sumaiya leaves for Kenya to represent Bangladesh
Sk Jamal escapes Police’s grip 2-1
West Indies clinch breath-taking one-wicket win over Pakistan
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
Dhaka Abahani face Sheikh Russel KC today


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft