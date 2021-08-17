Video
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2021

Blackcaps’ practice match cancelled

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Blackcaps’ practice match cancelled

New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 24 to play a five-match bilateral T20i series with the hosts. They were supposed to play a warm-up match on August 29, which they want to skip to avoid extra bio-security arrangements.
"New Zealand are not willing to play the practice match to avoid the possibilities of breaking the bio-security," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told journalists on Monday.
"They were scheduled to play a warm-up match against the BCB XI team at BKSP on August 29. But if the match is to be organized, there must to have some extra arrangements. They want to avoid additional bio-security bubble. So the practice match has been cancelled," he explained.
The BKSP ground was set to host the practice match and to play that match a separate bio-bubble should be created in BKSP. The distance between accommodating hotel and the BKSP might be another reason. Although BCB Executive is not willing to agree. He said,  "Not at all. It takes very little time to travel there. So, it's not an issue at all."
"Earlier, all the big teams played at the BKSP. Developed facilities are available there and visiting teams get special advantages there," he stated further.
Regarding bio-security facilities for Kiwis Chowdhury said, "The bio-bubble system during Australia series continues for New Zealand series too. We have been trying to organize a virus-free series ensuring the highest security of players," he affirmed firmly.
The series is scheduled to kick start on September 01 followed by couple of matches with one-day rest between those affairs. the 4th match of the series will be held on September 08 and the ultimate clash will take place on September 10.  
All the under-light matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur though the starting time of the matches is yet to be announced.





