Why only BBA, MBA are taught at some universities, asks Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has come down heavily on the universities that teach only BBA and MBA, leaving out basic subjects like language and history.

"The Prime Minister has announced that there will be universities in every district of the country. But many universities are offering only BBA and MBA courses. It is unacceptable that language and history will not be taught in universities," she said while addressing a virtual discussion meeting on Sunday night. Chattogram University organized the discussion marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on Sunday night.

"If an institution is to be a university, language and history are supposed to be the basic foundation for higher education. If these subjects are not taught, the institution does not deserve to be called a university at all. We can call it polytechnic," the Education Minister said.