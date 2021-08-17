Video
Ex-DU Prof Abu Hamid Latif dies

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
DU Correspondent

Prof Md Abu Hamid Latif, former director of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) at the Dhaka University (DU), passed away on Monday morning. He died at the Central Hospital in the capital while undergoing treatment. He was 86 at the time of his death.  Prof Md Abdus Salam, a teacher of this institute, said he died due to old age complications.
The body of Prof Latif was brought to the IER premises of DU for paying homage in the afternoon. Later, Namaze Janaza was held at the Central Mosque of the university.
Prof Salam said Latif would be buried at Mirpur Intellectual Graveyard.
Abu Hamid was one of the first educationists who spread non-formal primary education in Bangladesh. He also has research books on non-formal education. He was a UNESCO education consultant. Grieving over the death, DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, said Prof Latif played a significant role in institutionalizing non-formal education in the country.
He will be remembered for his unique contribution to spreading research and education, the VC said.


