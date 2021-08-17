Water levels of country's major rivers likely to rise in next 48 hrs

Water level of Teesta River has crossed the danger level in Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat due to heavy downpour and upstream water flow from India. Amid this situation, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecasted that the country's all major rivers, which are in rising trend, would continue to rise in next 48 hours.

However, the rivers of upper Meghna basin will remain steady. The flood situation in the Teesta basin regions will worsen again as upstream water continues to flow into the river.

But, as no rainfall was recorded in the country's northern region on Monday, it would help to improve flood situation in the region.

The FFWC said water level of the Padma River may cross danger level at Goalundo point in next 24 hours. As a result, the flood situation in low lying areas of Rajbari and Faridpur districts may deteriorate.

Our Correspondent from Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat report that water level of Teesta River crossed the danger level in Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat due to heavy downpour and water flow from India.

In Nilphamari, water level of Teesta was flowing 10 cm above the danger level at Dalia point in the morning, inundating 15 shoals and vast areas of crop fields and homesteads in low-lying areas of Dimla and Jaldhaka upazilas.

Under the circumstances, more than 15,000 people have become waterlogged.

Moynul Islam, Chairman of Tepa Kharibari, the worst affected union in Dimla, said about 3,000 people of char (shoal) areas in Paglir Bazar, Tapur char, Ekotar Bazar, Char Kharibari, Char Purbo Kharibari and Char Dakkhin Kharibari had been badly affected. There is also shortage of food as their kitchens are flooded. Alamgir Kabir (28), from Dakkhin Kharibari, said they fear that the river might swell further.

Dimla UNO Joyashree Rani Roy said, "We are monitoring the situation and have asked all the UP chairmen to make lists of the affected people in their areas so that they could get aid timely."

In Lalmonirhat, water at Teesta Barrage Point in Hatibandha upazila was flowing 10 cm above of the danger mark at 6:00am in the morning. Char and low-lying areas along the river were submerged. Aman paddy and various vegetable fields went under floodwater. Locals were facing difficulties in movement as roads had also been submerged. Mizanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said Teesta water may decrease in the next 24 hours.

He said water level of Teesta had risen due to the upstream water from India. The river bed has been filled up with silt and sand.

Azgar Ali (58), a farmer from Hatibandha's Char Sindurna village, said the Teesta River overflowed and flooded their homes.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a low pressure was formed over West Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay off Andhra Pradesh coast of India.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

It also forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.







