Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:40 AM
JS summoned on Sept 1

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

President M Abdul Hamid today issued an order to start the fourteenth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on September 1.
"The session will be held at 5 pm on September 1 (Wednesday) at the Parliament Complex at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar here," said an official statement this afternoon. The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, it added.
Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session.
There is an obligation, according to the Constitution, to convene the Parliament session within 60 days gap after the end of a session of Parliament. The thirteenth (budget) session of the parliament was prorogued on July 3, starting on June 2.  The thirteenth session placed and passed the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal within the 12 working days.     -BSS


