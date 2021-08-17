Video
HC issues rule on govt to formulate ethical conduct for media

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why it should not be directed to formulate an ethical conduct for the media of the country.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Jarin Rahman and Adv Rashida Chowdhury Neelu as public interest litigation, seeking its directives to formulate an ethical conduct for the media.
Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and Chairman of the Bangladesh Press Council have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Petitioner Barrister Jarin Rahman and Adv Rashida Chowdhury Neelu appeared for the writ while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the State.
On May 5, the two lawyers sent a legal notice to the respondents seeking 'ethical conduct' for the journalists. After not getting any response from the respondent, they filed the petition with the HC in this regard.
In the notice they said that after the body of a 21-year-old girl was recovered in the capital recently, a case was filed under Section 306 of the Penal Code for abetting of the suicide. The incident was covered unacceptably by the local media, especially by online news portals. But, neither the BTRC nor the Press Council took any initiative to stop such news.
Against such a backdrop, formulating ethical conduct for local media has become urgent. At the same time, the registration of online news portals has also become urgent since the BTRC has taken no action against unregistered news sites, it added.


