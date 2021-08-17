Video
Probe of Eavesdropping

HC defers writ hearing for two weeks

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday deferred the hearing for two weeks on a writ petition that sought its directive to probe incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mustafizur Rahman deferred the hearing after the State sought time mentioning that Attorney General AM Amin Uddin would place argument during the hearing on the writ petition. Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
On August 10, ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the HC, saying that eavesdropping incidents are against the right to privacy of a citizen granted in Article 43 of the country's Constitution.
Secretaries of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communications, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission have been made respondents to the petition.
The lawyer, in the writ petition, said that numerous incidents of eavesdropping from 2013 to 2021 had been published in the newspapers and in the social media.


