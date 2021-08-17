ACC quizzes 12 FAS Finance officials

PK Halder's Money Laundering ScamThe Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday quizzed 12 FAS Finance and Investment officials, a non-financial institution, for their alleged connection with Prashanta Kumar Halder's embezzlement and money laundering scam.

Deputy Director of ACC, also the Investigation Officer Gulshan Anowar Prodhan conducted the interrogation, ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations), of the anti-graft watchdog Mohammad Arif Sadeq said.

As part of the investigation, assistant managers Niaz Ahmed Faruqui and Depok Kumar Chakrabarty, former senior vice president and legal wing chief Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, principal branch manager Tanvir Ahmed Kamol, first vice president Mir Emdadul Haque, vice president Manirul Haque, a senior officer Mausumi Pal, Manager Ahsan Rakib, former senior officer Tasnia Tahsin Rosalin, former vice president Moniruzzaman Akand, former head of SME finance division Md Azimul Haque and former senior executive vice president Pran Gouranga Dey faced the interrogation by ACC.

On August 8, the ACC summoned 30 officials, including 26 of FAS Finance and Investment to appear its headquarters.

Deputy Director of ACC Gulshan Anwar Prodhan is investigating the loan scams of PK Halder after collecting all relevant documents for purpose of the investigation in connection with 15 cases.

There are allegations that Tk 2,000 crore was embezzled from International Leasing and Finance Ltd and FAS Finance and Investment by PK Halder and his associates.

