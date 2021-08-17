Video
Home Back Page

221attacked with dengue in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 221 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 199 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 22 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,032. Of them, 962 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 70 are receiving it outside the capital.
According to the statistics, a total of 6,321 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 16. Of the total, 330 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.
Among 6,321 infected, 3,663 were diagnosed during in the current month, which indicates the fast-rising trend of the disease. At least 2,286 people were infected in July, 272 in June and 43 in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 25 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July and 13 have died in this month (August) so far.


