Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:40 AM
Revised DPP of Bakalia Access Road yet to be completed

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) could not yet prepare the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road.
CDA sources said the consultant concerned could not yet complete the preparation of the RDPP of the Bakalia Access Road.
Meanwhile, the CUET expert team has submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Acees Road of the CDA four months back.
With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management has decided to revise the DPP. So, the consultant of the project has already started their works, sources said.
The consultant was scheduled to finalise the RDPP by July last.
The CDA has taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the ten-storey building built on the alignment of the road. CDA has decided to avoid
the said high rise building constructed on the just alignment of the road.
The alignment of the Access Road will now be diverted to the side of the ten-storey building constructed by a retired Army Colonel.
The CDA had earlier constituted a five member inquiry committee headed by Nurullah Nuri, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE), to investigate the construction of the high-rise building on the alignment of the road.
The said committee submitted the report on September 16 last mentioning four proposals.
The investigation committee held both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road, the Project Director as well as to find out an alternative way avoiding the high rise building.
Sources said the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high rise building.
The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of Tk 15 crore.
Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save Tk 8 crore more.


