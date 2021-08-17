BANKING EVENTS

Global Islami Bank (GIB) officials paid tribute to the architect of Independence of Bangladesh, placing floral wrath at the monument of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Memorial Museum in 32, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Sunday.Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director (Current Charge) Shirin Akhter along with Dhaka Division General Manager Md. Abdur Rahim and officials from different levels paying tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu on Sunday.