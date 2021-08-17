Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

IBBL holds discussion on National Mourning Day

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IBBL holds discussion on National Mourning Day

IBBL holds discussion on National Mourning Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised discussion and Doa-mahfil to observe the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at virtual platform on August15, 2021, Sunday.
Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.
Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the programme was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin and Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Directors of bank as special guest.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted Doa-Muanzat. Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Syed Abu Asad, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Directors of the bank attended the program. Muhamad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors also addressed the programme.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer of the bank, S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy along with executives and employees of the bank attended the program.  Besides, 16 Zonal Offices also organized virtual discussion separately in participation of all branches.
Earlier in the morning, IBBL placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32.


« PreviousNext »

