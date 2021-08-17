Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off US regulatory pressure

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Aug 16: Pressure is rising on Big Tech firms, signaling tougher regulation in Washington and elsewhere that could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms. But you'd hardly know by looking at their share prices.
Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have hovered near record highs in recent weeks, lifted by pandemic-fueled surges in sales and profits that have helped the big firms extend their dominance of key economic sectors.
The Biden administration has given signs of more aggressive regulation with appointments of Big Tech critics at the Federal Trade Commission.
But that has failed to dent the momentum of the largest tech firms, despite tough talk and antitrust litigation in the United States and Europe, with US lawmakers eyeing moves to make antitrust enforcement easier.
Big Tech critics in the United States and the EU want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces; more competition in a digital advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook; and better access to Amazon's e-commerce platform by third-party sellers.
One lawsuit tossed out by a judge but in the process of being refiled could force Facebook to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, and some activists and lawmakers are pressing for breakups of the four tech giants.
All four have hit market valuations above $1 trillion, with Apple over $2 trillion. Alphabet shares are up some 80 percent from a year ago, with Facebook up nearly 40 percent and Apple almost 30 percent. Amazon shares are roughly on par with last year's level after breaking records in July.
Microsoft, with a $2 trillion valuation, has largely escaped antitrust scrutiny, even as it has benefitted from the cloud computing trend.
The surging growth has stoked complaints that the strongest firms are extending their dominance and squeezing out rivals.
Yet analysts say any aggressive actions, in the legal or legislative arena, could take years to play out and face challenges.
"Breakup is going to be nearly impossible," said analyst Daniel Newman at Futurum Research, citing the need for controversial legislative changes to antitrust laws.
Newman said a more likely outcome would be multibillion-dollar fines that the companies could easily absorb as they adjust their business models to adapt to problematic issues in a fast-moving environment.
"These companies have more resources and know-how than the regulators," he said.
Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities said any antitrust action would likely require legislative change -- unlikely with a divided Congress.
"Until investors start to see some consensus on where the regulatory and law changes go from an antitrust perspective, it's a contained risk, and they see a green light to buy tech," he said.
Other factors supporting Big Tech include a massive shift to cloud computing and online activities that allow the strongest players to benefit, and a crackdown in China on its large technology firms.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds discussion on National Mourning Day
Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off US regulatory pressure
People in rural Bangladesh being benefited from digital mapping
CVC Finance observes Nat’l Mourning Day
Rangs wins award selling highest number of buses
BCSIR Chairman along with officials observed the National Mourn Day -2021
RAKUB to disburse TK 3,000cr agri-loan in NW region


Latest News
HC rules for formulating ethical code of conduct for journalists
Barcelona president reveals £1.15bn debt
Sheikh Jamal DC beat Police FC 2-1 in BPL
New Zealand want strict bio-bubble measures during Bangladesh tour
Taliban victory may encourage militants in country: DMP chief
Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to temporarily shelter people from Afghanistan
Two army men killed in Sirajganj road accident
Giving everyone developed life will be real revenge of 1975 carnage: PM
Doubts over Afghan-Pakistan cricket series after Taliban takeover
New Zealand skip practice match in Bangladesh tour
Most Read News
Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy
National Mourning Day In Pictures
Kabul falls to Taliban
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?
Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers
Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader
Russia eyes UN emergency meeting on Afghanistan
Biotechnology for generating rural employment
ICC ask for 15-man WC squad by Sept 10, BCB displeased
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft