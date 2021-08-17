

CVC Finance observes Nat’l Mourning Day

Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited Syed Minhaj Ahmed and Deputy Managing Director Shah Wareef Hossain and other high officials attended the online memorial programme, says a press release.

CVC Finance Limited, a fast-growing financial institution incorporated in 2015, licensed by Bangladesh Bank recently won 'The Women Enterprise Recovery Fund' from ESCAP and UNCDF.



