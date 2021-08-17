Video
Rangs wins award selling highest number of buses

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Rangs Motors Ltd. has recently won the "Best Commercial Vehicle Dealer 2020- 2021" award at the virtual Annual Dealer Conference 2021 hosted by Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles.
The company has also earned an award for its excellent in-house competence development process, says a press release.
Rangs Motors Ltd. is one of the many distributors of Volvo-Eicher Commercial Vehicles, whose products are sold in several markets around the world.
 As an affiliate of the commercial vehicle company, Rangs Motors Ltd. has sold the highest number of buses in Bangladesh compared to other dealers worldwide. This is the second time Rangs Motors Ltd. has won the award preceded by its win in the same category in previous year.
Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Rangs Motors Ltd., received the award on behalf of the company. Satyajit Saha, Executive Director; Sonjoy Kumar Bala, GM Marketing and others participated in the online event.
Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director, Rangs Motors Ltd., said, "This is a glorious moment for the Rangs Motors Limited family. This achievement is not only ours but of our esteemed customers as well. I am grateful to everyone for trusting us and I hope that this trust shall remain unwavering in the future as well."
Rangs Motors Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rangs Group, a renowned conglomerate.


