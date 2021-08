BCSIR Chairman along with officials observed the National Mourn Day -2021















Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) Chairman Professor Dr. Md Aftab Ali Shaikh along with officials observed the National Mourn Day -2021 by placing floral wrath at the replica of Bangabondhu Memorial at Dhanmondi-32 (old), Dhaka on Sunday. BCSIR officials also distribute hand sanitizer among bus drivers and helpers.