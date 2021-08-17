RAKUB to disburse TK 3,000cr agri-loan in NW region

RAJSHAHI, Aug 16: Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has set a target of disbursing agricultural loans of TK 3,000 crore in the country's northwest (NW) region during the current 2021-2022 fiscal year to help increase crop production and boost rural economy.

The specialised commercial bank will distribute the loans through its 383 branches in all 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Ismail Hossain, Managing Director of RAKUB, told BSS on Monday.

Target has also been set to recover loans of TK 2,600 crore, including classified loans with TK 580 crore, and raise deposit collection to TK 500 crore, he said.

Hossain said target has been fixed to disburse loan of TK 950cr for crop production, TK 150cr for fisheries, TK 250cr for livestock, TK 10cr for farm and irrigation machinery, TK 750cr for CMSME, TK 540cr continuous loan, TK 50cr for microcredit and poverty alleviation and TK 300cr for others during the current fiscal.

As the largest development partner in agriculture as well as agro-based industry sector of the northwest Bangladesh, currently, the bank has adopted the effective work plan which is being implemented at the grassroots level to attain all the targets within the stipulated time.

The bank has also disbursed TK 2,763cr besides recovering loan worth around TK 2,719cr, including classified loan of around TK 424-cr, during the last 2020-21 fiscal year.

Hossain said the bank enhanced its lending activities in multipurpose potential fields for boosting agricultural production, intensifying food security and flourishing poultry and dairy sectors despite the pandemic situation.

RAKUB has entered online banking services through launching a real time gross settlement (RTGS) system. -BSS









