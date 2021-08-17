Video
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
Business

500 flood-hit poor families get assistance from BRAC

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BRAC, one of largest development organizations in the world, has provided assistance to 500 poor families affected by flash flood in Cox's Bazar district.   
235 families at Jaliapalong, Palongkhali, Rajapalong, Ratnapalong, Haldiapalong unions of Ukhiya upazila and 265 families at Whykong, Nhila, Baharchara, Teknaf Sadar and Sabrang unions of Teknaf upazila got the assistance.
With the supports of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC distributed the materials among the affected people recently.    
The assistance materials included 500 mug, utensils, spoons, solar lamp, jute bags and 500 pair of shoes, 3003 pieces of soap, 1000 glasses and plates.        
 Shuvo Kumar Saha, Disaster Risk Reduction Sector Specialist, and field level employees of BRAC handed over the materials to the affected people at their respective locations. Local eminent people were also present on the occasion.       
 Rozina Ahkter, 38, one of the recipients and resident of Shah Pori island of Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila, in her reaction said, her family was affected due to the flood this time. Earning income for her family became tough as their house was inundated by the flood water. Assistance provided by BRAC at such a difficult time benefitted us very much. We are delighted at the support, she said.      
In a statement, Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director of HCMP of BRAC, said BRAC since its inception has been working for improving the condition of disadvantaged people.  


