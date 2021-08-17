

ICMAB holds webinar to observe Nat’l Mourning Day

A special discussion on webinar was held at 7:30 pm, in which Mr. Amir Hossain Amu MP, Chairman, the parliament standing committee on the Ministry of Industry attended as the chief guest.

Mrs. Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, Chairman, the Parliament Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the program as special guests, says a press release.

Professor DR. Syed Anwar Husain, Ex-Chairman, Department of History, Dhaka University and Ex-Director General, Bangla Academy was present as discussant. Mr. Md. Anwarul Islam, Member, Sub-committee of Commerce and Industries, Bangladesh Awami League presented the keynote.

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddhique presided over the discussion meeting. ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee Chairman and President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) AKM Delwer Hussain was the main speaker. ICMAB Past President and present Council member Md. Jasim Uddin Akond moderated the event. ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid delivered the welcome Speech andICMAB Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin offered the vote of thanks.



















