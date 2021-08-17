Video
Asian stocks mostly down as China recovery weakens

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

HONG KONG, Aug 16: Asian stocks were mostly down on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment.
Retail sales in China expanded 8.5 percent in July year-on-year and industrial output was up 6.4 percent, according to figures released by Beijing's statistics bureau, with both figures below analyst estimates.
Lockdowns and other movement restrictions brought in to combat the country's recent coronavirus outbreaks have been blamed for hampering economic performance along with a series of deadly floods. "The spread of domestic outbreaks and natural disasters have affected the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains unstable and uneven," National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Fu Linghui told a press briefing. But he added that "the national economy continues to stabilise and recover" overall.
Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, said the figures "suggest the economy is losing steam very fast".
Surging infections linked to the Delta variant of the coronavirus "also adds extra risk to August's activities", he added.
The resurgence of the virus in China was "weighing on investors' nerves now, especially when one looks at the evolution of outbreaks in the region from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between", said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific with OANDA.    -AFP


