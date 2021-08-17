Bidi workers observe National Mourning Day

Bidi workers, across the country, organised separate discussion meeting and special prayer marking the National Mourning Day and demanded repatriation of convicted fugitives from foreign countries for execution

Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation organized a discussion meeting and special prayers marking the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on Sunday.

Bidi owners and workers participated in the discussion meetings and prayers at various places of the country including National Press Club, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Kushtia, Pabna, Netrokona, Bogra, Sylhet, Bhairab, Jessore, Bagerhat and Barisal. At the meeting, the workers' leaders reminisced their works with Bangabandhu for claiming the rights of the bidi workers.

MK Bangali, President of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, said, "We saw Bangabandhu very closely. We have numerous memories with him. We strongly demand the capture and execution of the fugitives involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu."

Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, said: "Bangabandhu was very loud in demanding the rights of the workers. We visited him many times. He would call the workers and listen to their demands. But the assassins brutally killed Bangabandhu with his family. This grief will never be forgotten.

After the discussion, special prayers were held for the forgiveness of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of his family.





