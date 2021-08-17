Stocks rise, DSE turnover hits 10 years high on buying

Stocks jumped up further as investors continued buying shares, pulling up indices to a new height on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday as the market reopened after a three-day weekend and the public holiday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE also rose 49.53 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 6749-the highest since its inception more than eight years ago in 2013.

Two other indices also edged higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 0.05 points to reach a record high at 2,427 and the Shariah Index (DSES) gained 9.79 points to stand at 1,468, at the close of the trading.

DSE, the prime bourse posted a turnover of Tk 29.54 billion on the day, a fresh high in a decade, as the buoyant investors put fresh funds on stocks after the securities regulator extended credit facilities further to the investors.

Turnover stood at Tk 29.54 billion on the DSE, in a further rise by 11 per cent over previous day's tally of Tk 26.62 billion. It happens to be the biggest single-day transaction since the all-time high turnover of Tk 32.49 billion recorded on December 5, 2010, when the market saw a bull run before a crash.

Market analysts said investors welcomed the regulator's move and remained optimistic that the regulator's latest move will boost the supply of liquidity in the capital market.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Thursday revised the limit of margin loan facilities based on the key index of the DSE.

According to the new BSEC's latest revision, merchant banks and brokerage firms will be able to provide margin loans to their customers at a maximum rate of 1:0.80 when the DSEX index is below 8,000. It means, a maximum margin loan of Tk 80 can be provided against clients' own investment of Tk 100. CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index- CASPI-rising 134 points to settle at 19,650. Of the issues traded, 170 advanced, 126 declined and 24 remained unchanged with Tk 1.16 billion in turnover.



