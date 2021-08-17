‘Social stigma bars hiring transgender people by companies’

The government move to give 5 per cent corporate tax waiver to companies who would employ at least 100 members from the transgender community is yet to bring any visible results because of social stigma associated with them.

The move aims to rehabilitate the community into the mainstream and bring about a change in people's mindsets about transgender people.

The corporate tax waiver has been appreciated by political and social leaders for hiring people from the transgender community. It has taken aim at integrating transgender in society and improving their life condition. But it is a challenging task as strong social stigma acts as a barrier.

NBR second secretary (tax policy) Mohidul Islam Chowdhury said that the move would make companies interested in employing people from the transgender community.

He said although they had yet to receive any response regarding the benefits from any company, they would track the beneficiary companies during the upcoming returns submission period.

'The government has offered tax allowance to boost participation of the transgender community members in social and economic activities. The tax rebate amounts to 75 per cent of the total salary paid to the workers from the transgender community or 5 per cent of payable tax on employment of more than 100 workers from the members of the community,' said Mohidul.

Mohidul said tax-free income limit was set for the community at Tk 3.50 lakh with the aim to promote the participation of the transgender community in social and economic activities while the standard tax-free income limit was Tk 3 lakh for individual taxpayers.

He said, 'We have been conducting meetings with transgender community leaders and companies regarding the issues and hope that participation from the community in economic engagement will increase in the coming days.'

According to Moshiur, the number of transgender people stands at about 20,000 to 23,000. Of them, 150 members are working with the Bandhu Social Welfare Society while seven are working at Denim Expert Limited.

A small number of them are currently working in the manufacturing and service sectors where many face discrimination in workplace due to lack of social orientation among employees, said Bandhu Social Welfare Society advocacy manager Moshiur Rahman.

He said people from the community were working in apparel and fashion industries as operators, merchandisers, leather goods manufacturing industry and security personnel at private universities while others were engaged with non-government organisations.

Transgender people need some extra care to contribute to mainstream society while the other employees also need counseling to break the social stigma, Moshiur said.











