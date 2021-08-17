Chinese company to invest $6m in Dhaka EPZ



BEPZA Member (Engineering & Investment Promotion-additional charge) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Co. Ltd. Managing Director Xiao Hongxi exchange documents after signing agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam (middle) and other officials at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.

It will produce annually 24 million pieces of ladies undergarments with creating employment opportunity for 2031 Bangladeshi nationals, says a press release.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam witnessed the signing ceremony between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Co. Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.

Member (Engineering & Investment Promotion-additional charge) of BEPZA Mr. Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of Kaixi Fashion Bangladesh Co. Ltd. Mr. Xiao Hongxi signed the lease agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam of BEPZA and General Manager (Dhaka EPZ) Md. Abdus Sobhan were present at the signing ceremony.





