Tuesday, 17 August, 2021, 4:37 AM
Home Business

Plfs Restructuring 

Unusually high remuneration for new board directors raises question 

Published : Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Jibon Islam



The responsibility for restructuring of the defunct People's Leasing and Financial Services (PLFS) has been handed over to a 9-member board of directors who will receive unusually high remuneration and allowances while the refinancing of the defunct organization is still uncertain.
It said the chairman of the new board of directors will to draw Tk 300,000 for each annual general meeting (AGM) and Tk 50,000 per board meeting. Similarly, each board member will get Tk 100,000 for each AGM and Tk 25,000 per board meeting.   
The chairman of the board is a Barrister-at-Law and other board members have been selected from former government secretaries, bankers and such other professional bodies.
Meanwhile, the recovery of the lost funds from borrowers- most of them not easily reachable and outside the country is highly doubtful. Similarly returning money of the ill-fated depositors is still a long way down the road.
In this situation it is not clear who will pay for the huge cost for activities of the highly remunerative board of directors, the cost of the AMG meetings and board meetings. Question also arises whether spending from any refinancing fund will be justifiable and sustainable when it is still defunct and insolvent.  
In the final verdict the court has asked Bangladesh Bank governor to devise ways how it can refinance the organization to start fully operating.  
Meanwhile, the new board has been asked to figure out actual assets and liabilities, profits and losses, the amount of lease sanctioned, loans and advances and host other issues that need to be cleared. It also includes how the former PLFS Managing Director Pk Halder and other directors and their cohorts have laundered the money and how loans were approved.  
An audit firm has already dug out the issues but the court is yet to accept it while it has asked new    board to evaluate them. Meanwhile the new board has been asked to take control of all movable properties from the provisional liquidator, who is an ex-officio of Bangladesh Bank.
It includes cash in hand of the defunct organization, shares and debentures, FDRs, all types of assets, equipments, documents, cars, and such other things assets from the custody of the provisional liquidator. He will however work with the new board of directors to hold AGM and such other activities until the time the new board will be able walk on its own.
The court order has asked Bangladesh Bank governor to pursue the ministry of finance to inject     money into the organization as first choice. But if it fails, in that case Bangladesh Bank has been asked to take other decisions like restructuring or merging it with another financial institution as per law.  
BB's executive director Hymayun Kabir told the Daily Observer that they have received the court order and have already contacted the finance ministry to explore government refinancing opportunities. He said they can't make any comment until they have discussed the issue with the finance ministry.   
He said any move to reorganize and refinance the defunct organization will be taken in the light of the outcome of discussion with finance ministry.  
Former Finance Minister of the caretaker government ABM Azizul Islam said he can't comment on any  issue linked with a court order.










