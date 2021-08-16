Upstream water worsening flood situation at Padma basin

Axis of monsoon trough running through Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh and one of its associated troughs extending up to North Bay, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Due to active monsoon, light to moderate rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind continues at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. At the same time, upstream water from neighbouring India continues to enter the country's trans-boundary rivers including the Teesta. As a result, all the major rivers of the country are in rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours.

The Storm Warning Centre of Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast likelihood of showers of light to moderate rain or thunder with temporary gusty wind at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; many places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Due to the upstream water and rainfall, the swelling rivers have

inundated vast areas of crops field and houses in the low-lying areas in the regions.

In this situation, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) forecast that flood situation of the low lying area in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours.

In next 48 hours, water level of the River Padma may cross danger level at Goalundo point. Flood situation of low lying area of Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur districts may deteriorate further in next 24 hours.

But, flood situation in the Teesta basin including its adjoining area may remain stable in next 24 hours despite continuous rainfall in the region.

The FFWC said that among 109 rivers across the country, water levels of 71 rivers is observed to have been on rising trend while that of 34 rivers on falling and three on steady state.

In an outlook, given on Saturday for next 10 days, the FFWC said that though the water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna River system may continue to rise, there is no probability of significant flooding in the basin in next seven days.

It also said that water level of the Ganges-Padma River will continue to rise and that at Goalondo point of Rajbari may reach close to danger level by August 18. But, there is no possibility of flooding for other corresponding stations in Ganges basin during next seven days.

Though the rivers around Dhaka city may continue to rise, the FFWC forecast that there is no possibility of flooding in the rivers around Dhaka city.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, highest 80cm rainfall was recorded at Rajarhat in Kurigram in last 24 hours till 3pm on Sunday.

Our Correspondent from Nilphamari reports that water of the Teesta River was flowing above the danger mark at Teesta Barrage point in Dowani area of Nilphamari on Sunday afternoon.

The swelling river inundated vast areas of crops field and houses in the low-lying areas waterlogging 4,000 families in 15 shoals of Dimla upazila.

The FFWC said water level has been rising since Sunday morning and was flowing 52.58 centimeters, 52.58 centimeters, and 52.68 centimeters above the danger level at 6am, 9am, and 12pm respectively at the Teesta Barrage Point of Dowani in Nilphamari district.

According to BWDB official Asfa-ud-Doula, the onrush of water from the upstream swelled Teesta River and all the 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage have been opened.

Abdul Latif, chairman of Purba-Chhatnai Union in Dimla Upazila, said that hundreds of families in his union have been affected by the surge of water.

Due to the upstream wave, the several parts of Teesta protection dam eroded at Gangchara in Rangpur.