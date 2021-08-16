BD will reward for info on fugitive killers of Bangabandhu

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called for help, especially from the expatriates, to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu to Bangladesh.

The government will reward anyone who will give correct information on the untraced convicts, he said after paying respects to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the ministry in

Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh executed six killers of the Father of the Nation 11 years ago but the five other convicts continue to evade the authorities.

One of the fugitives, Rashed Chowdhury, is currently living in the US, while SHMB Noor Chowdhury is in Canada. Despite demands from Bangladesh for their extradition, they have not been sent back.

The locations of Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, and Risaldar Moslemuddin still puzzle the government and law enforcers. Last year, after Abdul Mazed was found in Dhaka and hanged, the media reported Moslemuddin was living in India, but the Bangladesh government was unable to confirm those reports.

The government does not know the whereabouts of three of the killers, but it understands they are moving from one country to another, Momen said.

The Sheikh Hasina administration could not trace them because the governments of Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia helped them settle abroad after the assassination of Bangabandhu, the foreign minister said.

"The governments (of Zia, Ershad and Khaleda) could not have backed them had the people protested. Whatever happened in the past, we're trying our best to return them."

He said Bangladesh has not been able to repatriate Bangabandhu's self-confessed killer Noor because Canada does not extradite convicts who faces death sentence while the US attorney general's office is checking the issue of Rashed, who is staying in the country with residency permit by giving "false information".

"We believe they (the US) will revoke Rashed's citizenship and send him to Bangladesh once they know the truth." -bdnews24.com







