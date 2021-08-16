Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines

Depending on availability of Covid-19 vaccine, mass vaccination campaign will be carried out again, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

The Health Minister made this remark at a discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day in the auditorium of Bangladesh College of Physician and Surgeons (BCPS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Sunday.

Replying to a question about when the mass vaccination campaign will restart, Zahid Maleque said, "We've that ability to administer a huge number of vaccines to people against Covid-19 and it has been proved as we've already vaccinated more than 32 lakh people in a day."

Depending on availability of vaccine this mass vaccination campaign will restart. "If we get ample amount of vaccine, then the programme will continue both at city and village level. Everything now depends on stock of vaccine."

He said in buying vaccine the government has no special choice. It is taking vaccine from those who are willing to sell.

"As China is able to give vaccine to us we're taking from them. Meanwhile, we've signed agreement with Russia and we're waiting. At the same time, we've signed a deal with COVAX for 70 million vaccine doses."

Still 23 million vaccines are due from India and the payment has already been made, he said adding that India was yet to fix any date.

The Health Minister said everyone has to wear mask, maintain social distance and hygiene rules as per the advices of the Corona Advisory Committee.

Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Ali Noor, Secretary of Health Service Division, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad President M Iqbal Arslan, Secretary General MA Aziz, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also spoke on the occasion.







