Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines

Says Health Minister Zahid Maleque

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Depending on availability of Covid-19 vaccine, mass vaccination campaign will be carried out again, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.
The Health Minister made this remark at a discussion on the occasion of National Mourning Day in the auditorium of Bangladesh College of Physician and Surgeons (BCPS) at Mohakhali in the capital on Sunday.  
Replying to a question about when the mass vaccination campaign will restart, Zahid Maleque said, "We've that ability to administer a huge number of vaccines to people against Covid-19 and it has been proved as we've already vaccinated more than 32 lakh people in a day."
Depending on availability of vaccine this mass vaccination campaign will restart. "If we get ample amount of vaccine, then the programme will continue both at city and village level. Everything now depends on stock of vaccine."
He said in buying vaccine the government has no special choice. It is taking vaccine from those who are willing to sell.
    "As China is able to give vaccine to us we're taking from them.  Meanwhile, we've signed agreement with Russia and we're waiting. At the same time, we've signed a deal with COVAX for 70 million vaccine doses."
Still 23 million vaccines are due from India and the payment has already been made, he said adding that India was yet to fix any date.
The Health Minister said everyone has to wear mask, maintain social distance and hygiene rules as per the advices of the Corona Advisory Committee.  
Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Ali Noor, Secretary of Health Service Division, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad President M Iqbal Arslan, Secretary General MA Aziz, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Upstream water worsening flood situation at Padma basin
BD will reward for info on fugitive killers of Bangabandhu
Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines
Tripartite accord with Sinopharm to be signed today
Timeline: The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan
C-19 claims 187 more lives
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Kabul falls to Taliban


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft