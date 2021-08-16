Tripartite accord with Sinopharm to be signed today

The Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, will now be produced in the country. The Ministry of Health and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd said a tripartite agreement would be signed with the Chinese side on Monday.

According to the Public Relations Department of

the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Zahid Maleque will be present at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between China and Bangladesh on Monday.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that the deal with Chinese Sinopharm will be executed on Monday.

Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Programme Manager of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, said, "It is a tripartite agreement. This agreement will be signed among the Chinese government, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd."





