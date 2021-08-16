C-19 claims 187 more lives

The country witnessed 187 more deaths due to coroanvirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally now stands at 24,175. Some 6,684 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,418,902.

However, 11,371 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the recovery rate to 91.11 per cent, and the total number of recovery to 1,292,698, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Country logged positivity rate of 20.25 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.70 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 33,001 samples.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 71 deaths followed by 39 in Chattogram, 21 in Khulna, 13 each in Sylhet and Rangpur, 12 in Rajshahi, 10 in Mymensingh and eight in Barishal division.

Among the 187 deceased, 101 were men and 86 women.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and

the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading virus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected nearly 207 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 186.187 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



