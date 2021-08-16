Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 claims 187 more lives

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 187 more deaths due to coroanvirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally now stands at 24,175. Some 6,684 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,418,902.       
However, 11,371 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the recovery rate to 91.11 per cent, and the total number of recovery to 1,292,698, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
Country logged positivity rate of 20.25 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.70 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 709 labs across the country tested 33,001 samples.
Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 71 deaths followed by 39 in Chattogram, 21 in Khulna, 13 each in Sylhet and Rangpur, 12 in Rajshahi, 10 in Mymensingh and eight in Barishal division.
Among the 187 deceased, 101 were men and 86 women.
However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and
    the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading virus has claimed more than 4.3 million lives and infected nearly 207 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 186.187 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Upstream water worsening flood situation at Padma basin
BD will reward for info on fugitive killers of Bangabandhu
Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines
Tripartite accord with Sinopharm to be signed today
Timeline: The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan
C-19 claims 187 more lives
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Kabul falls to Taliban


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft