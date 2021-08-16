Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

198 dengue patients hospitalized

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The country logged detection of 198 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 189 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 9 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,049. Of them, 940 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 89 are receiving it outside the capital.
At least 3,442 dengue
    patients have been hospitalised in August so far, while it was 2,286 in July, 272 in June, and 43 in May, according to the DGHS.
According to the statistics, a total of 6,100 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to Sunday, August 15. Of the total, 308 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 25 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Upstream water worsening flood situation at Padma basin
BD will reward for info on fugitive killers of Bangabandhu
Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines
Tripartite accord with Sinopharm to be signed today
Timeline: The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan
C-19 claims 187 more lives
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Kabul falls to Taliban


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft