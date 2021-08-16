198 dengue patients hospitalized

The country logged detection of 198 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 189 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 9 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,049. Of them, 940 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 89 are receiving it outside the capital.

At least 3,442 dengue

patients have been hospitalised in August so far, while it was 2,286 in July, 272 in June, and 43 in May, according to the DGHS.

According to the statistics, a total of 6,100 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to Sunday, August 15. Of the total, 308 are from outside Dhaka. Among them, 4,516 patients have returned home after recovery.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 25 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.





