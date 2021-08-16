Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:14 AM
India readies for speedy evacuation of diplomats

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NEW DELHI, Aug 15: With the Taliban on the outskirts of Kabul and the transfer of power to the insurgent group imminent, India is looking at the speedy evacuation of its diplomatic personnel.
While the final green light has not yet been given, India had planned out to get out its embassy personnel in phases. However, that plan was made before the Taliban's swift blitzkrieg across the country and now virtually laying siege to Kabul.
    It is learnt that India will be closing down its embassy till the situation improves for further arrangements. There is no precise date for the closing down, but it is likely to happen sooner than later.
Sources stated that India is considering the move as a precautionary measure against any opportunistic attack which could take place in a capital under the Taliban.
India had already issued an advisory to Indian nationals to leave the country last week. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has had to cope with a deluge of visa applications for desperate Afghans to get a visa and leave before the Taliban take over the country.    -TNN


