Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biden not to ‘pass Afghan war’ to another US leader

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, Aug 15: President Joe Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan has come under increased scrutiny given the implosion of the country's armed forces, but he said he had no other choice -- and laid some of the blame at the feet of Donald Trump.
"When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor... that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021, deadline on US
    forces," Biden said.
"I faced a choice -- follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies' forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country's civil conflict," he added.
Biden says will not 'pass this war' in Afghanistan to another US leader.  "I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan -- two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth," Biden said.
Biden on Saturday doubled down on his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan despite the Taliban's rapid advances, but pledged to send more troops to evacuate civilians and warned the insurgents not to threaten that mission.
After consultations with his national security team, Biden said a total of "approximately 5,000" US soldiers -- up from 3,000 -- will now help organize evacuations and the end of the US mission after 20 years on the ground. He warned the Taliban that any action "that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response."
Biden's announcement came after Taliban insurgents captured the main northern holdout city of Mazar-i-Sharif and continued their rapid march towards the capital Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani pledged Saturday not to let the "imposed war on people cause more deaths," and said consultations were taking place to try to help end the war, without offering details.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was part of the team that conferred with Biden, spoke by telephone with Ghani on Saturday, his spokesman said. "They discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence," spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken was also expected to "engage with key regional stakeholders" on the escalating Taliban march on Kabul, Biden said. Earlier, US Central Command said more American military personnel had arrived in Kabul to ensure the safe evacuation of American embassy employees and Afghan civilians who worked for US forces. The Pentagon estimates it will need to evacuate about 30,000 people before it completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, a deadline set by Biden.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Upstream water worsening flood situation at Padma basin
BD will reward for info on fugitive killers of Bangabandhu
Mass vaccination to restart on availability of vaccines
Tripartite accord with Sinopharm to be signed today
Timeline: The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan
C-19 claims 187 more lives
198 dengue patients hospitalized
Kabul falls to Taliban


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft