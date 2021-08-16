Demand for punishment of fugitive Mujib killers



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stands in solemn silence after placing wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: PID

The nation, however, started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in its history and renewing the pledge to safeguard perpetually the country's independence and sovereignty.

The government, the ruling Awami League (AL) and different socio-cultural organisations chalked out programmes in observance of National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity, maintaining health guidelines.

The day was a public holiday. The programmes included hoisting of the national flag at half mast atop all government and non-government offices and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels aired special programmes while newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.

As part of the programme, the national flag was hoisted half-mast at the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private offices and educational institutions on the day, said an official handout.

The President and the Prime Minister paid homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital.

Floral wreaths were also placed at the graves of Bangabandhu's martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 at Banani Graveyard in the city.

Wreaths were also laid at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at

Tungipara in Gopalganj district.

President M Abdul Hamid offered doa at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban after Asr prayers on the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A special munajat was offered on the occasion seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members who borrowed martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

Doa was also offered seeking overall development and progress of the country and the nation during the tough time of Covid-19 pandemic.

The President's family members, secretaries concerned to the President's office, civil and military officials and employees attended the milad mahfil and doa-munajat.

Bangabhaban Jame Masjid Pesh Imam Maulana Muhammad Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed separate messages on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said August 15 is regarded as a scandalous chapter in the history of Bengali nation.

"Such a barbarous incident is rare not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of the world," he said.

Abdul Hamid said Bangabandhu led the nation at every struggle and democratic movements including the 'All-party State Language Action Committee' formed to ensure the right to mother tongue in 1948, the historic Language Movement in 1952, the election in 1954 when Jukta Front won victory, the movement against Ayub Khan's martial law after 1958, the movement against anti-people Education Commission in 1962, Six-Point Movement in 1966, Mass Upsurge in 1969 and the General Elections in 1970 -- all of which were directed towards realizing the rights of the Bengalis and their emancipation.

"For this, he had to go to jail several times. Bangabandhu was uncompromising on the question of the rights of the Bengali nation," he said.

As long as Bangladesh exists, the name and fame of the Father of the Nation will remain ever shining in the mind of millions of Bengalis, President Hamid added. In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon all for turning the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength to build a non-communal, prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.

"Let's turn the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength. Let's build a non-communal, hunger-poverty free prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation through reflecting the glory and ideals of the long struggling life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib in our actions; this should be our solemn pledge on this National Mourning Day," she said.

The premier said the anti-Liberation clique killed Bangabandhu at a time when he was engaged in the struggle of building a Golden Bangladesh by reconstructing the war-ravaged nation.

The aim of the killers was to break the state structure of secular democratic Bangladesh and foil the hard-earned Independence, she said.

"Ziaur Rahman illegally took over the state power, promulgated martial law, killed democracy and tailored the Constitution. He rewarded the killers of the Father of the Nation, gave them jobs in the Bangladesh missions abroad and gave nationality to the anti-Liberation war criminals, made them partners in the state power, and rehabilitated them politically and socially by giving them lucrative business," Sheikh Hasina said.

The subsequent illegal military government and the BNP-Jamaat alliance government followed the same path, she added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office, Principal Secretary Ahmed Kaykaus and Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah paid homage at the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

All government, semi-government, autonomous offices and educational institutions paid homage to the Father of the nation on the National Mourning Day.

Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday observed National Mourning Day holding various programmes including a discussion on the 'Life and Works of Bangabandhu'.

Presided over by DU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, the meeting was held at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom in the campus at 11:00am. DU Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar conducted the meeting.







