Iqbal Sobhan seeks commission to unearth entire Aug 15 plot

Former Media Advisor to the Prime Minister and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury on Sunday demanded formation of an independent commission to carry out a thorough study to expose the entire plot behind the August 15 carnage of 1975 to stop recurrence of such heinous act in future.

"Formation of a fact finding commission is crucial to unearth the detailed plot of August 15," he said as chief guest in a discussion meeting on the National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Khulna Press Club (KPC) organized the discussion with its President S M Zahid Hossain in the chair and conducted by General Secretary Hasan Ahmed Molla.

Iqbal Sobhan said, "Bangladesh, till now, remains mostly dependent on the declassified secret foreign information to study the plot behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members."

"Now we need to explore the local sources as well to compile and tally with the information obtained through the external sources to unearth the entire episode of the carnage," he added.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Chairman of private television channel DBC News, said "The plot was hatched under a long drawn process in several phases and if we could focus on every phase of the entire episode by backtracking, we could find how one incident was linked to another."

"Some of the behind the scene masterminds could take part in the process sitting abroad while some others might have sent the assassins to kill Bangabandhu, hiding behind the curtain, and different foreign countries too might have a hand in the carnage," he added.

He made the remark while addressing the National Mourning Day discussion held at the journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium at Khulna Press Club.

Khulna Press Club also arranged a three-day art exhibition on life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Saturday. President Gold medal winner Hema Akter Heramony's 15 pictures on Bangabandhu are being exhibited here marking the National Mourning Day.

Former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Monjurul Hasan Bulbul, Secretary General Omor Faruk, Head of News of Nagorik Television Dip Azad, and eminent poet Maruful Islam addressed the meeting, as special guests.