Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:13 AM
Editorial

Discovery of a new gas reserve promising

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Discovery of a new gas field in Sylhet is heartening indeed. We thank the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to have responsibly explored existence of untapped fields in the country.  He announced the discovery of the country's 28th gas field in Zakiganj at a recent webinar organised by the Energy and Mineral Resource Division. Rather coincidentally, the announcement came on 9thAugust ,marking the National Energy Security Day when Bangabandhu took the historic decision of taking over 5 gas fields in Sylhet region from multinational Shell Oil Company in 1975.

Earlier in June, last year, state owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) discovered the 68 billion cubic gas reserves. But the formal announcement took time due to assessment related technical matters, Bapex conducted on its prospects. From the newly found reserve, 10 million cubic feet gas per day (MMCFD) would be extractable for next 12-13 years. The estimated value of the entire reserve is Tk 1,276 crore.

The confirmed reserves in the country's 27 gas fields are 21.4 TCF, with six more possible TCF reserves. But there are only three TCF left as proven stocks. It suggests how fast this main source of our energy is depleting. Among these 27 gas fields, Titas is the largest gas field and the 2nd highest producer in Bangladesh.

Importantly enough, natural gas played as the driving force behind the rapid development of Bangladesh. It meets almost 73 percent of country's energy demand. We believe, the latest field discovered in Zakiganj can usher in a new era for our national development. A planned, systematic and proper management of the reserves can help change the socio-economic scenario of country's eastern part through rapid industrialization.

Expectedly, this will attract more local and foreign investment to set up new gas based industries in the region generating new jobs. Besides, government's reliance on international stock market for imported gas to meet the domestic demand will significantly reduce. Regrettably, following growing demand, production capacity has not increased. No doubt, the new gas field will contribute significantly to existing gas reserves.

The point, however, extracting gas from the new field must not face delay. Ensuring economical use of this natural resource and development of existing gas fields are also important - until and unless gas extraction from the newly found field turns a reality. Our past experience is that though discovery of new gas fields had been circulated with high hopes, energy and gas authorities failed to extract and distribute gas in proportion with reserves announced. It is essential for us to take necessary steps to capacity building in managing and exploring new gas fields. Policy makers must focus on the gap between stocks and receipts.



« PreviousNext »

