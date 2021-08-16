Health guidelines should be followed in vaccination programme

Dear Sir

The impact of the global epidemic has disrupted current public life. Even after this long time, there is not much awareness among human beings. Covid-19 Vaccination activities have started across the country but majority of the people is not following the health guidelines when they comes to getting vaccinated.



The crowd at the vaccination centre is raising concerns. Experts say to follow all these rules and regulations, maintaining safe distance, avoiding public gatherings, using mask. Unfortunately no one seems to be so conscious. A long time has passed since the outbreak of the global corona virus and at this moment also there is a lack of awareness. Most people were not interested in getting vaccinated in the early days, especially in rural areas. At present people from all areas of the village or city are showing interest in getting vaccinated and are getting vaccinated at the immunization centre. However, it is expected that this vaccination program will be conducted in a proper manner in accordance with the health regulations.



Our appeal to the authorities to implement strict surveillance in the vaccination centres, and vaccination activities should be conducted in accordance with the health rules by ensuring safe distance.

Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram government college