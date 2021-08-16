

Biotechnology for generating rural employment



It is a compilation of scientific techniques, including genetic engineering, which is used to modify and improve plants, animals and microorganisms for the benefit of humans. It is not a substitute for conventional plant and animal breeding, but it can be a powerful supplement. Its contribution to sustainable agriculture and rural development be noticing with special concern for the current biodiversity. The role of biotechnology in rural development is undeniable.



In the last four decades, biotechnology has changed the world through significant advances in agriculture, health, environment and industry. In this short period, recombinant DNA technology, which was initially considered a fundamental issue, has already been proven to be applicable in various fields of human welfare.



Biotechnology contributes to solving problems such as food, health and other basic needs. Bangladesh met the target of reducing the proportion of the population below the national poverty line (currently 22.4%) three years ago. In Bangladesh, agriculture has made significant progress in biotechnology through traditional processes. Bangladesh has shown that it accompanies the entire genome sequence of jute and is in competition to introduce genetically modified (GM) Bt-eggplant.



Biotechnology helps farmers increase incomes and reduce the risk of climate change. To achieving SDG Target-1 in Bangladesh, biotechnology increases farm income through high productivity and low production costs and improves crop resilience in disaster-prone areas.



Examples of some of the available species are BRRI, a variety of salinity tolerant species. Bt eggplant varieties help farmers to increase crop yields and double their income. Bt eggplant helps farmers maintain crop quality and produce larvae and reduces the need for pesticides.



In Bangladesh, BAU Livestock Biotechnology Program, Livestock Biotechnology produces 11 types of veterinary biologics, foot and mouth disease vaccines and render insects for the treatment of infectious diseases in livestock and poultry. Many farmers in rural areas of the country are now playing a role in high-quality cattle farms and poultry industries. As a result of the use of biotechnology, the loss of farmers has come down to almost zero. With the help of this technology, 50,000 kg of different fish species can be produced annually. Which has become a source of income for the rural population.



Bangladesh has achieved self-reliance in food grain production with the blessings of agricultural biotechnology. From 2006 to 2019, the average gross domestic product (GDP) of agriculture in Bangladesh was 9012.60 million in Bangladeshi currency. Our neighbouring country India has taken advantage of biotechnology in various fields. For example- crop management, forestry, bio-pesticides and bio fertilizers. Through international cooperation, Kenya has adopted a national policy on vaccinating livestock alongside inventing transgenic plants resistant to pathogens.



Bangladesh is an agricultural land-based country with a huge population compared to its land area and resources. With the country's population reaching 192.9 million by 2025 and economic growth transforming the lives of millions of people, there is no alternative to increasing our current production of food demand. Thus, stress-tolerant crop varieties need to develop to cope with disasters such as floods, droughts and salinity infiltration. Fisheries and livestock development, biodiversity conservation, biological and industrial waste management, healthcare, forestry and the environment demand much more attention. Biotechnology can play a crucial role in solving the above problems.



Some of the valuable fields of biotechnology are different types of compost manure such as ketchup manure, tricho compost, vermicomposting etc. In rural areas, see that every household has a large-scale accumulation of household waste, which is thrown anywhere. If earthworms are keeping in the same place, the worm faeces will produce high-quality fertilizers, which are at the same time environmentally friendly and are in great demand in the market.



In Bangladesh, several agricultural marketing companies producing and market commercially. Although a small number of farmers are involved, a large portion of the rural population can be used to make different types of compost. This will reduce our dependence on chemical fertilizers, protect us from environmental pollution as well as create opportunities for the rural economy.



At present, various non-governmental organizations are working in remote areas of the countryside with such readily available biotechnology. But that is not enough. In this work- government ministries, especially agriculture, fisheries, cattle, energy - have to come forward. Rural farmers need to be made aware of the great potential of biotechnology. At the same time, they have to work to increase their skills through regular training. Only then will the interest of people to work with different types of biotechnology in rural society come to the fore.



Various governmental and non-governmental organizations, donors and CGIARs need to consider developing innovative approaches to transfer biotechnology to agriculture in developing countries. Long-term projects require public-sector funding to promote agricultural biotechnology and reach out to the poor. Policy decisions on biosafety regulations include long-term policies for sustainable agriculture and food security. Many genetic engineering approaches to crop improvement stem from the lack of appropriate conventional methods to address a specific agricultural problem.



As a result of genetic engineering methods, the range of gene pools has expanded enough which is acceptable for crop development purposes. If countries expect to benefit from modern biotechnologies in their agricultural and food sectors, everyone needs to seriously consider drafting biosafety regulations to meet their socio-economic needs. Above all, biotechnology plays a special role in creating employment for the rural population. To increase food security in the fight against poverty, to improve the availability and quality of primary services. Biotechnology can make a significant contribution to empowering rural women to participate in land acquisition, training, commercial markets, emerging technologies and community decision-making processes to create opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

The writer is associate editor,

The Environment Review





