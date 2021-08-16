

Bangabandhu: A leader with an indelible legacy



The most conspicuous trait that made Bangabandhu stand apart is his charismatic leadership which was the most warranted attribute the country needed in the tumultuous time of 1971. The ability to mix with common people, feel their sorrow, extend support in the time of their distress from a very tender age, prepared the rock-solid platform for the young Bangabandhu to turn into a leader with a towering stature. One out of many instances can be relatable here to show how generous a heart he had.



While studying at Dhaka University, he supported the cause of the fourth-class employees for their rightful claim. He not only morally supported their protest but became an active participant in the protest against injustice. This incident left a detrimental ramification on his academic career. Although he was expelled, the authority gave him a chance of paying 25 takas as a fine and resume his academic career. But having a Promethean spirit, Bangabandhu never bowed his head to unjust conditions set by the unjust authority. He left the campus without completing his degree.



This incident epitomizes two dominant traits of Bangabandhu. First, he never compromised with injustice. Second, supporting the cause of the deprivation was embedded in his character from an early age. These humane virtues made Bangabandhu a man of the masses, a voice of the voiceless, and a representative of the repressed. As an emerging leader with incredible support and love from his countrymen, he chose to be and do differently for the people's interest.



It is pretty common in history that many so-called leaders betrayed their people for self-interest after garnering public support. But despite having hordes of opportunities from the then government to live safely and peacefully with all luxury, Bangabandhu decided to fight for the cause of the people. He carried the baton of liberty, justice, and governance when Bangladesh needed it most to stand as an independent nation with pride and honour.



Not just as an unparallel leader, Bangabandhu appeared as a guardian figure for millions of helpless men and women. The country lost three million valiant sons and daughters who fought bravely till their last drop of blood. Another two lakh women fell victims to rape and that led to the birth of war children and mass-scale infanticides. Losing dignities and honour, many such women found no foothold to stand in the societies. It was a painful plight to carry with no identities for them and their children.



Under such hopeless circumstances, Bangabandhu recognized their unforgettable role in the liberation war, officially. Not only that but, like a true guardian, Bangabandhu declared that all the war children should write his name as their father. What a generous way to establish the identity of countless yet innocent women and children!



Bangabandhu's presence or absence equally galvanizes the followers even after their demise. Bangabandhu possessed these captivating qualities that made people feel his presence even stronger in their hearts when he was behind the bars. Questions can arise as to why Bangabandhu decided to surrender rather than hiding and launching guerrilla attacks? This is a pretty common question among sceptics. However, the doubters fail to appreciate that Bangabandhu did this for the welfare of the common people. Because had he hid and launched attacks on the Pakistan military, they would have been maddened with wrath and launched large-scale atrocities with no limits. Besides, surrendering to the Pak military was a more fateful choice than hiding. Only a man with incredible foresight and altruism can think and act like this.



Bangabandhu left an astounding legacy in the sphere of oratory. Immanuel Kant once said that rhetoric could move people like machine. This invaluable saying is so true for Bangabandhu. Like an adept rhetorician, he possessed the enviable skill of oratory. In fact, all great leaders had this sui generis quality of public speaking. If we have a glimpse into the pages of history, we can find some luminous speakers- cum leaders who gave aspirations in despairs, lifted spirits in dark times, and galvanized people to shatter the shackles of autocracy.



Without an iota of doubt, one can put Bangabandhu on that elite list for his powerful speeches. The 7th March historic speech which is now recognized by UNESCO as a part of the world's documentary heritage is the most relatable case in point. What an electrifying speech that was that stirred a million minds to fight for their freedom! His powerful speech truly 'moved people like machines'.



Apart from inborn leadership prowess, Bangabandhu was a gifted writer with a soft mind and a subtle observation that captured diverse sides of nature. A meticulous reading of the "Oshomapto Attojiboni" and "Karagarer Rojnamcha" can easily enlighten us about the writerly gifts of Bangabandhu. In these books, he deftly detailed not only the history-making process of East Pakistan but he painstakingly penned down the beautiful aspects of nature like crows, yellow birds, murmuring rivers, or his unearthly experience at the Taj Mahal on a moonlit night. In the books, with his incredible clarity, candour, and crispness, Bangabandhu takes us to his realm of experience that led to his maturation as a leader, a founder and a pioneer.



Forty-six years have passed since the nation lost its most beloved son. We have lost them physically. But there are some figures whose physical death earns them immortality. Over the 46 years, Bangabandhu's acceptance and rock-solid popularity as a true liberator, a passionate leader, and a salvific figure have reached an imagination-defying height. No matter, who will come and who will rule, the name and legacy of Bangabandhu will never be tarnished, erased, or weathered. His name is etched in the minds of all Bangladeshis that will live till the end of time.

Shahadat Hussein studied Development Policy at Cornell University







