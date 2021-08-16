46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu observed  in dists

The National Mourning Day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in all the districts of the country on Sunday with due respect and in a befitting manner.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some misguided army personnel on the dark night of August 15 in 1975, and this carnage is identified as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised across the country.

The national flag was hoisted half-mast atop all government, non-government and autonomous organisations.

The day's programmes included holding Quran Khani, Milad and Doa Mahfil, discussion meeting on life and achievements of Bangabandhu, mourning procession, children's art competition, distributing food among destitute people, cultural function and placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Special prayers were also offered in all religious institutions on the day.

KHULNA: Khulna City and District units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), its associate organisations and different other political parties organised different programmes marking the day.

At least three people in each government, semi-government and other organisations placed wreaths on the monument of Bangabandhu on Khulna Betar premises at around 8.30am maintaining social distance.

Freedom Fighters, Government high officials and leaders of civil society, among others, also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, mourning rally has been cancelled while cybernetic discussion meetings and doa mahfil were held.

On the occasion, food items were distributed among the destitute people.

Screening of film on life and works of Bangabandhu was showed and special prayers offered at different religious institutions here.

Khulna District administration organised a discussion meeting while Directorate of Youth Development (DYD) distributed prize among the winners of essay, Art, Hamd Naat and Poem recitation competitions and distributed cheque among freedom fighters in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain was present as chief guest while DC Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the programme.

Khulna City Corporation, Khulna District Information Office, Press Information Department, Islamic Foundation, Khulna WASA, OZOPADICO, Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, Khulna Betar, Khulna Civil Surgeon Office, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists, Swadhinata Sangbadik (Journalists) Forum, Mongla Port Authority, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Khulna Range, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and other organisations observed the same programme separately marking the day maintaining social distance.

The organisations also planted tree saplings marking the day.

The city and district units of AL and its front organisations also arranged different programmes marking the day.

The programmes include hoisting of the national flags and black flags at half-mast atop all the party offices in the city and district, wearing of black badges, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, distribution of food among the distressed people, milad mahfil and discussion meetings on life and works of Bangabandhu.

The upazila administrations also observed the day through similar programmes throughout the nine upazilas in the district.

BARISHAL: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Hasan Badal, Barishal Range DIG SM Akhteruzzaman, Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Sahabuddin Khan, DC Jashim Uddin and different professional bodies placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Udyan in the city at 6am.

At the same time, Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah paid tribute to the Father of the Nation on the mural of Bangabandhu on Sohel Chattar AL office premises in the city.

District AL General Secretary (GS) Talukder Md Yunus, City AL President Advocate AKM Jahangir, among others, were also present at that time.

City Unit of AL organised different programmes marking the day.

The programmes include holding virtual discussion meeting, photography exhibition and food distribution among the helpless people.

Meanwhile, the district administration organised a discussion meeting at District Shilpakala Auditorium in the city at around 11am.

On the other hand, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote and Sangskritik Samannay Parishad organised programmes on the Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises in the city.

RAJSHAHI: The day was observed in the district with a fresh vow to materialise the dreams of Bangabandhu to build a 'Sonar Bangla' and to bring back the fugitive convicted killers of the Father of the Nation to execute verdict of the murder case.

Various government and non-government organisations including Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), district administration, political parties, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions also observed the day in a befitting manner through maintaining and following health safety guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The day's programmes began with the hoisting of the national flag and black flag at half-mast, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu, mourning processions, offering special prayers and holding discussion meetings.

The RCC paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths on his portrait on the Nagar Bhaban premises in the city while the district administration on Shilpakala Academy premises in the morning.

City Unit of AL and its associate organisations paid tribute to Bangabandhu at its office.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, City Unit AL GS Dablu Sarker and its Vice-president Shahin Akter Rainy, among others, were also present at the programme.

The district administration organised a discussion meeting on 'Bangabandhu and Bangladesh' at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.

Various organisations including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, District Unit of Bangabandhu Parishad, Swadhinota Chikitsok and Ila Mitra Sangskritik Sangha garlanded the portrait of Father of the Nation on the City Bhaban premises.

Besides, art competition, essay writing, hamd and naat, recitation of poems and discussion meetings focusing on Bangabandhu and the national history were arranged at Shishu Academy.

GAZIPUR: Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) observed the National Mourning Day on Sunday in a befitting manner following hygienic rules.

Different programmes were organised on the BRRI premises in the city in this connection.

The programmes include hoisting of the national flag half-mast atop all government, non-government and autonomous buildings, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out rallies, holding discussion meeting, photo exhibition and speech competition from the school children.

BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, BRRI Director (Research) Dr Krishnapada Halder and BRRI Director (Administration) Dr Md Abu Bakr Siddique took the lead in these programmes while Chief Scientific Officer of Farm Management Division Md Sirajul Islam was the convener.

Heads of BRRI research divisions and sections along with senior officials and employees of the institute were present at that time.

GOPALGANJ: The National Mourning Day was observed in the district on Sunday in a befitting manner.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised at Bangabandhu's Grave Memorial Complex at Tungipara.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at around 10am.

Later, Lt Col (Retrd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP, on behalf of the central committee of AL, paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen, AL's Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mirza Azam, MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, SM Kamal Hossain, Anisur Rahman and Sahabuddin Farazi, among others, were also present at that time.

Later, the district administration, police administration, District AL and its associate organisations, Central Shecchashebak League, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Open University, Tungipara Upazila Muktijoddha Unit Command and different other organisations also placed wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaeed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the district town at around 7am.

Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket, and different political, socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies also paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy in the town with DC Md Shariful Islam in the chair.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, District AL GS Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, and District AL leaders Principal Khaja Shamsul Alam, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, and Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, PP, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

DYD distributed loan of Tk 42 lakh among 80 young men marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, District Unit of AL and its associate organisations placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate office in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, (Bar), attended the programme as special guest.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, ADC (Education & ICT) Farida Yesmin, Additional District Magistrate Golam Mostafa, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, its Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL President Dilara Begum Asma, its GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Former District Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupandra Bhowmic Dolon and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

NARAIL: In this connection, the district administration placed wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Old Bus Terminal in the district town at around 9am.

Later, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on District Shilpakala premises in the town.

District police, Zila Parishad, District Unit of AL, Narail Municipality, Narail Press Club, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and different political, social and cultural organisations paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

Narail DC Mohammad Habibbur Rahman, Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Sohrab Hossain Biswas, SP Prabir Kumar Roy, PPM (Bar), District AL President Advocate Subash Chandra Bose and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, among others, were also present at the programme.

NARSINGDI: In this connection, the district administration and police administration organised different programmes in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on District Muktijoddha Sangsad office premises in the morning.

Alhaj Ashraf Hossain Sarker, former president of Narsingdi Town Juba League, distributed food items among over 500 destitute people of the district at Sher-e-Bangla Club marking the day.

District Tanti League Convener Kaykobad Hossain Kanu, Nisa Shaudagar, Subas Saha and Raja Sarker, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NETRAKONA: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district town at around 9am.

Later, Netrakona DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, SP Md Akbar Ali Munshi, Zila Parishad Chairman Proshanta Roy, Netrakona Municipality Mayor Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Tafsir Uddin Khan, and different political, social and cultural organisations paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

A discussion meeting was held at Muktarpara Public Hall in the district town at around 10:30am.

The district administration organised the programme.

PABNA: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

Pabna DC Biswas Rashel Hossian, SP Md Mahibul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaur Rhahim Lal and Pabna Municipality Mayor Sharif Prodhan, among others, placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district town in the morning.

District AL and its associate organisations, Pabna Shilpakala Academy, Udichi, DYD, Department of Women Affairs, Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga, Suchitra Sen Smrti Sangrakhhon Parishad, Pabna Press Club, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Pabna Edward College, and different government offices, educational institutes and cultural organisations also paid tributes to Bangabandhu at that time.

PANCHAGARH: In this connection, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

Lawmaker Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, placed wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Panchagarh Circuit House premises in the town at around 9am.

Later, Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam, SP Mohammad Yusuf Ali, District and Sessions Judge Sharif Hossain Haider, Zila Parishad Chairman Anwar Sadat Samrat, and different political, social and cultural organisations and professional bodies paid tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

A discussion meeting was virtually organised with DC Md Zahurul Islam in the chair.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, the district administration and District Unit AL organised different programmes in the town.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman placed wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bhedbhedi in the district town in the morning.

Later, Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Chairman Nikhil Kumar Chakma, Rangamati SP Mir Moddaccher Hossain, Zila Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury and Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, among others, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

The programmes include placing wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, discussion meeting, screening documentary on Bangabandhu's life and art exhibition.

Sirajganj DC Dr Faruq Ahmed placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the District Collectorate office premises in the town in the morning.

Lawmaker Md Habibe Millat, SP Hasibul Alam, CS Dr Ramapada Roy, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, and different political, social and cultural organisations, government offices and professional bodies paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Monsur Ali auditorium in the district town.

The district administration organised the meeting.

TANGAIL: In this connection, the district administration and District Unit of AL jointly organised different programmes in the town.

A rally has been brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tangail Shaheed Smrity Poura Udyan in the town at around 9am.

Lawmaker Alhaj Md Sanowar Hossain, Advocate Joaherul Islam Joaher, MP, Tangail DC Md Abdul Goni, SP Sanjib Kumar, District AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruq, Tangail Municipality Mayor Sirajul Haque Alamgir and Executive Engineer of LGED Md Rafiqul Islam, among others, were also present there.

Later, a discussion meeting and milad mahfil were held marking the day.





