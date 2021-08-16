Hong Kong group behind huge democracy rallies disbands

HONG KONG, Aug 15: The Hong Kong protest coalition that organised record-breaking democracy rallies two years ago said Sunday it was disbanding in the face of China's sweeping clampdown on dissent in the city.

The dissolution comes as China remoulds Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image and purges the city of any person or group deemed disloyal or unpatriotic. The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) was a major player in the months of democracy protests that convulsed Hong Kong in 2019.

But the group said Beijing's subsequent crackdown on democracy supporters and a de facto ban on protests had left it with little future.

Its remaining HK$1.6 million ($205,000) in assets would be donated to "appropriate groups", the statement added. -AFP