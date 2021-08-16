Polish law on Nazi-seized property angers Israel

WARSAW, Aug 15: Poland's president on Saturday approved a law that will severely restrict claims on properties seized after World War II, prompting Israel to recall its envoy to Poland and brand the law "anti-Semitic".

The law sets a 30-year limit on legal challenges to property confiscations -- many of them relating to Poland's once thriving Jewish community.

Since the confiscations mostly occurred during the Communist era in the aftermath of the war, the law will effectively block thousands of claims.

President Andrzej Duda told Poland's PAP news agency he hoped the new rule would end an "era of legal chaos" and "reprivatisation mafias".

The government says it will bolster legal certainty in the property market but opponents say it is unjust to people with legitimate claims, including Holocaust survivors and their families. -AFP







