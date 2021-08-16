Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 1:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Twitter reinstates Rahul Gandhi, other leaders’ accounts

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MUMBAI, Aug 15: Twitter unblocked the accounts of India's main opposition party Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials on Saturday, a day after suspending the accounts over a tweet on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.
Gandhi's account has 19.5 million followers. It was locked after he posted a photograph of himself with the parents of a girl who was allegedly raped and killed in New Delhi on Aug. 1, saying the family deserved justice.
The accounts have been restored after Twitter reviewed Gandhi's submission of formal consent from people depicted in the image, the U.S. social media giant said in an emailed statement, adding that it has withheld the tweet in India.  The tweet is available globally but withheld in India under laws relating to disclosure of the identity of children and victims of sexual assault, according to a notification from Twitter to a Congress leader, and seen by Reuters, after his account was reinstated.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed the restoration of all accounts and said the party "fought undeterred" against the block.
For months, Twitter has been in a tussle with the government for not swiftly complying with India's new IT rules that required the firm to hire compliance officers by May and are aimed at regulating content on social media. Twitter completed the hiring and complied with the rules this month, the government has said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hong Kong group behind huge democracy rallies disbands
Polish law on Nazi-seized property angers Israel
Suga pledges not to wage war again as ministers visit shrine
Twitter reinstates Rahul Gandhi, other leaders’ accounts
28 killed in Lebanon fuel truck explosion
724 dead, 1,800 hurt as quake slams Haiti
Malaysian PM to resign today
Was 20-year US war in Afghanistan worth it?


Latest News
Authority places lighted buoy to protect Padma Bridge from ferries
Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 700
AL won’t take rest until Bangabandhu’s remaining five killers are executed: Anisul
BCB mulling to extend coaching staff’s contract for one year
City Bank files case for news involving its MD and Pori Moni
Those who deny Bangabandhu shouldn’t have right to do politics: Hasan
AL leader Dipu gives cash assistance among patients at Sonargaon
National Mourning Day observed with due respect
At least 28 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion
Afghan President resigns, flees to Tajikistan
Most Read News
Croplands water-logged at Haluaghat
Bangabandhu’s successful economic reform
Obituary
August tragedy: Stigmatized history
Students, colleagues remember Quamrun Nahar Ruma
Nation pays homage to Bangabandhu today
Ctg couple commits suicide
BGMEA serious to ensure timely shipment of exports
President, PM pay tributes to Bangabandhu
Are vaccines only for the rich?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft