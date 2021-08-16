28 killed in Lebanon fuel truck explosion

BEIRUT, Aug 15: At least 28 people were killed and nearly 80 others injured when a fuel tank exploded in northern Lebanon on Sunday, authorities and medics said, scalding a crowd that was clamouring for gasoline in the crisis-hit country.

The night-time tragedy overwhelmed medical facilities and heaped new misery on a nation already beset by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that have crippled hospitals and caused long power cuts.

It revived bitter memories of an enormous explosion at Beirut port in August last year that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.

An adviser to the health ministry said the death toll from the blast in Al-Tleil village, in the remote northern region of Akkar, had climbed to 28, while the Lebanese Red Cross earlier put the number of wounded at 79.

The military said a fuel tank that "had been confiscated by the army to distribute to citizens" exploded just before 2:00 am, leaving soldiers also among the wounded. -AFP



