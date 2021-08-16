Video
Monday, 16 August, 2021
Foreign News

724 dead, 1,800 hurt as quake slams Haiti

Published : Monday, 16 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel after the earthquake hit on August 14 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti. photo : AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 15: The death toll in Haiti's powerful earthquake jumped to over 700 on Sunday as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination.
At least 724 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude tremor that struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.
Churches, businesses, schools and homes crumbled in Saturday's quake that trapped hundreds of victims under rubble and left at least 2,800 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said in an update.
Heavy damage was reported in the center of the city of Jeremie, home to around 200,000 people and composed primarily of single-story buildings.
The damage in the city of Les Cayes also appeared to be significant, including the collapse of a multi-story hotel.
Amid ongoing fear of aftershocks, virtually the entire population of that city spent Saturday night outdoors, sleeping in front of their homes -- or what was left of them.
Rescue efforts could be hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash floods to Haiti from late Monday, according to the US National Weather Service.
The United States and other nations swiftly pledged support, with President Joe Biden approving "immediate" aid efforts.
USAID head Samantha Power tweeted Sunday that her agency had deployed an urban search and rescue team to join its earthquake disaster response team in Haiti.
She said the 65-person deployment was bringing "specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations."
Haiti's neighbor the Dominican Republic said it was shipping 10,000 food rations and medical equipment.
Cuba and Ecuador dispatched medical or search-and-rescue teams. Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

